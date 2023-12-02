Columbia International University athletics director dies at 58, school officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia International University (CIU) athletics director Darren Richie suddenly passed away while on a trip with the women’s soccer team.

University officials said Darren was in Florida supporting the CIU Rams women’s soccer team in the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) national tournament in late November when he contracted bacterial meningitis, a sudden inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. He was hospitalized in Orlando and died Dec.1.

Earlier in 2023, Richie was inducted into the National Christian College Athletics Association (NCCAA) Hall of Fame.

Richie arrived at CIU after three years as the athletics director at Webber International University and before that, he served for a dozen years at Colorado Christian College (CCU).

According to a press release, over those 12 years, his programs appeared in over 30 NCCAA national championships while winning six national titles. That success extended outside of the NCCAA with 13 conference championship titles, 12 NCAA Division II championship appearances, nine NAIA championship appearances, and two NAIA national titles.

CIU Interim President Dr. Rick Christman says the loss is deeply felt by the entire university family.

“Darren dedicated his passion, energy, and expertise to our athletics program, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of student-athletes, coaches, and colleagues alike,” Christman said. “More importantly, he loved and served his Savior, Jesus Christ, and worked to point others to Him.”

During his 16 years as director of athletics at NCCAA institutions, he was seen as having encouraging spiritual growth among athletes, better moral conduct, and a buy-in to each school’s Christian mission.

A memorial service for Darren Richie will be held on the CIU campus. Details are pending.

An interim athletics director will be named at a later date.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.