After relinquishing license, lawmaker joins call for changes to SC liquor liability law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bars and restaurants across South Carolina fear they can’t afford to stay open if they want to serve an item essential to their business: alcohol.

Owners say it is because their insurance bills are jumping tens of thousands of dollars from one year to the next.

It stems from a 2017 state law that requires businesses with alcohol licenses to maintain at least $1 million worth of liability coverage.

It was intended to help victims of drunk driving, but businesses argue it’s hurting them and forcing some to close.

“We need legislative change desperately in South Carolina,” Sheila Merck of the group SC Venue Crisis said.

Merck said this is a dire situation business owners across the state are facing, as insurers who provide this coverage leave South Carolina because of the law, driving costs through the roof for coverage from those limited insurers who remain.

Further complicating this, state law allows businesses with alcohol licenses to be held liable for an outsized portion of damages in cases in which they are only culpable for a small portion of the responsibility.

“If someone has a drink earlier in the day and then goes to other places, each venue, establishment, bar, restaurant that serves alcohol could equally be found liable,” Merck explained.

It doesn’t make sense to Alex Zelling, an owner of The Cigar Militia, a cigar bar in Columbia.

“Am I supposed to drive around and follow this person around all day long because now I’m responsible for what he does at another establishment?” Zelling asked.

Until Friday, The Cigar Militia sold alcoholic drinks, which only made up a small portion of sales.

But that afternoon, the cigar bar’s owners, who include state Rep. Jay Kilmartin, R – Lexington, turned in their alcohol license to the South Carolina Department of Revenue in Columbia.

Kilmartin said it resulted from their liquor liability insurance cost skyrocketing from $1,500 last year to $28,000 this year.

But Kilmartin said he is more concerned with what is coming down the road for the two restaurants he owns.

“I can’t get rid of the liquor licenses there because my franchise agreement will no longer be good, and I’ll have zero income immediately if I close those places down,” he said. “So I’m bracing myself. Those policies are to be renewed in February, and I’m terrified.”

Two bills have been filed that would change the liability placed on bars and restaurants after someone leaves their business. Kilmartin is a cosponsor of the legislation filed in the House of Representatives, while the other bill’s lead sponsor is Senate President Thomas Alexander, R – Oconee.

Neither advanced last year, but lawmakers can take up these bills again when they return to session in January.

SC Venue Crisis is holding a rally outside the State House to bring attention to this issue on Tuesday, Jan. 9, the first day of the 2024 legislative session.

