11-year-old with DBA dances through adversity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 11-year-old girl in Columbia refuses to let a rare blood disease stop her from doing what she loves. Adahlia Fratiello was excited to perform in the nutcracker with her mom, Erika, in 2022 before gearing up for bone marrow transplant in 2023 but has had to postpone the procedure twice.

“During that time, Adahlia was a trooper,” said adding “She had to have multiple procedures; they put in the central line so that chemotherapy could begin and she had to have that withdrawn so she went through a lot.”

Adahlia was born with an extremely rare condition called Diamond-Blackfan Anemia; also known as DBA. This means she can’t produce her own red blood cells and has to get blood transfusions from a donor every month.

“When I’m trying to play soccer and I’m really low and I need a transfusion I can’t run very fast,” said, adding, “It makes me sad that I can’t run and play.”

Over the past year, Adahlia and her mom, Erika Maria, traveled out to Seattle hoping to get a bone marrow transplant... but had to postpone the procedure twice. The first time was because the donor had an infection, and the second was due to concerning test results of Adahlia’s bone marrow.

“I love being able to share the stage with my family and friends,” Fratiello said adding, “I love to be out in the world and do things kids love to do and be a normal kid as much as I possibly can. "

Despite all the challenges, Adahlia continues to live her life and do the things she loves, even performing in the nutcracker again on Friday. Erika described the journey they went through, feeling proud of the challenges Adahlia has pushed through in 2023.

“It was really good to come home and now I think she’s ready to go.” Maria said.

Adahlia hopes to have the procedure scheduled by January 2024. People can help Adahlia by joining the bone marrow registry to help find a match to get that lifesaving procedure.

Be the Match was able to create a unique identifier for people who want to see if they can be a perfect match for Adahlia. People willing to help a patient in need that are ages 18-40 can text teamadahlia to 61474 to join as a committed new member online

People can learn more by clicking on the link.

