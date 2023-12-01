SkyView
“Urban Explorers” burglarized workout facility belonging to RCSD at Richland Mall

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Four people, who call themselves, “urban explorers,” were arrested after they allegedly broke into a Midlands County mall.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported on Nov. 30 around 11:30 p.m. deputies responded to the Richland Mall in reference to a possible break-in.

When deputies arrived, they found a suspicious vehicle near an exit door and that’s when deputies detained Noah Twiggs, 19, Richard West, 19, Christopher Morris, 23, and a 17-year-old female as they were attempting to leave the mall.

Four people, who call themselves, "urban explorers," were arrested after they allegedly broke into a Midlands County mall.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)

After an investigation, detectives determined the four suspects burglarized a workout facility belonging to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities found the suspects with a variety of tools that included flashlights, a sledgehammer, baseball bat, knife, and gloves.

Investigators concluded the suspects pried open a fence-like strcuture to get inside the workout facility to steal the items.

  • Twiggs was charged with second-degree violent burglary, MIPP over $2,000, possession of burglary tools, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • West was charged with second-degree violent burglary, MIPP over $2,000, possession of burglary tools, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • Morris was charged with second-degree violent burglary, MIPP over $2,000, possession of burglary tools, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • 17-year-old was charged with second-degree violent burglary, MIPP over $2,000 and possession of burglary tools.

“These four people had no reason to do what they did,” Sheriff Leon Lott said, “when you break into another location that does not belong to you, there will be real consequences. This was not a good idea.”

