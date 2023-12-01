Soda City Live: Local Poet Hosts Benefit to Help Friend

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The holiday’s can be a little harder for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

And a local poet is partnering with the community to help make the holiday season a little brighter for a friend.

In October, a family’s entire world was turned upside down when they were struck by a drunk driver- claiming the life of a young Richard L Johnson, III.

A benefit in his name will take place this weekend and it won’t be a sad event- but rather a celebration of life with live music and entertainment -a way to help this family navigate a difficult time in their lives during what SHOULD be a joyful season.

