Soda City Live: Church Celebrates 30 Years of Live Nativity Drive-Thru

Columbia, S.C. (WIS) - A local church is celebrating a 30-year tradition, one that symbolizes the reason for the season.

Here’s your chance to check out a drive thru nativity production.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.