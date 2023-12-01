SkyView
Siblings arrested in connection to Richland County nightclub shooting

Sheriff Lott announces the arrest of LaRoyal Harley, 20, and Roy Harley, 17, in connection...
Sheriff Lott announces the arrest of LaRoyal Harley, 20, and Roy Harley, 17, in connection with the shooting that injured 3 people on Saturday, Nov. 25, around 1 a.m.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A brother and sister have been arrested following a shooting at a Richland County nightclub where multiple women were injured.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported siblings LaRoyal Harley, 20, and Roy Harley, 17, were arrested Thursday morning at their residence in connection to the Saturday, November 25 shooting at Club Lavish where three women were injured.

“Here we go again with another example of catch and release. A person out on bond for violent crimes is arrested for attempted murder. When will our citizens be protected from repeat offenders?” Sheriff Leon Lott said.

Roy Harley was out on probation for violent crimes is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a handgun under the age of 18.

While LaRoyal Harley is charged with accessirt after the fact of a felony, and both Roy and Laroyal were taken into custody without incident and are being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

