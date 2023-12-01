Saw a pontoon in a Walmart parking lot? Lexington Police Department continues annual Toys for Tots campaign

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police Department is hosting its annual Toys for Tots campaign. It’s called “Pack the Pantoon”, and the goal is to fill the entire pontoon with toys for kids in need in the Midlands.

It is a tradition that Sgt. Cameron Mortenson says has been ongoing for the past 20 Christmas seasons.

“We’re a lake community,” he said, “it seemed natural for us to want to fill a pontoon boat full of toys.”

On Wednesday, LPD put the pontoon in the parking lot of Walmart on Sunset Boulevard. There, shoppers came up and donated toys.

One shopper, Nelson Berry, donated a cartful of toys, including two bicycles.

When WIS asked Berry what prompted him to be so generous, he responded simply.

“The Lord has blessed me and my family so much. We need to be sure others are blessed.”

An unnamed grandmother and her two grandchildren also donated two shopping carts full of toys soon after Berry.

LPD said this kind of support is what keeps the campaign alive through the years.

“The generosity of the greater town of Lexington County that we see year after year is amazing,” said Mortenson. “There are sometimes family we see every year.”

Lexington Police Department is continuing its campaign through Friday, December 8th, and will be located at different retail stores in Lexington County every day.

