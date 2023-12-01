Police search for vehicle after pedestrian struck, suffered significant head trauma in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has launced an investigation into finding a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run collision.

Investigators said they are searching for a 2013 Dodge Durango that was invovled in a pedestrian hit-and-run on the 2000 block of Gervais Street on November 18.

Authorities added the male victim who was hit by the vehicle suffered a significant head injury.

If you have any information regarding the crash, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or CPD at (803) 545-3500.

