SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands Coroner’s Office identifies driver who died following Newberry County crash

A Midlands Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died after the vehicle they were...
A Midlands Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died after the vehicle they were operating struck a ditch and overturned.(rawpixel.com)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died after the vehicle they were operating struck a ditch and overturned.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office reported on Nov. 27, Marcelino Rojas, 57, died at a hospital after being transported by helicopter following the collision.

Rojas was driving east on SC Highway 34 in a 1997 Ford pick up truck when the truck drifted off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Coroner Laura Kneece said the crash remains under the investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reports a trial regarding the 2018 Lee...
SCDC: First trial for 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot set to begin
Generic police lights
Columbia police investigating after pizza delivery driver fatally shot
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a bridge is safe to cross after...
Suspicious package temporarily shuts down Midlands bridge connecting Richland and Sumter Counties
Thanks to one of our reporters, a Fairfield County father could be expecting some changes at...
Father accuses Fairfield County teacher of bullying special needs student
The funeral arrangements have been announced for a 6-year-old boy who died in a hunting...
Funeral arrangements announced for 6-year-old boy who died in Orangeburg County hunting accident

Latest News

Johnny Coulter
Deputies search for person of interest in Orangeburg County assault case
Fatal crash generic image
1 dead, 7 hurt in multi-car crash in Richland County
One person died and seven were hurt in a six-car crash, according to South Carolina Highway...
1 dead, 7 hurt in multi-car crash
Midlands continues to get hit with earthquakes
Six earthquakes reported in Midlands this week