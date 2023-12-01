Midlands Coroner’s Office identifies driver who died following Newberry County crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died after the vehicle they were operating struck a ditch and overturned.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office reported on Nov. 27, Marcelino Rojas, 57, died at a hospital after being transported by helicopter following the collision.

Rojas was driving east on SC Highway 34 in a 1997 Ford pick up truck when the truck drifted off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Coroner Laura Kneece said the crash remains under the investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.