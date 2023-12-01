SkyView
Lexington police searching for 14-year-old runaway girl

The Lexington Police Department reported deputies are searching for a runaway 14-year-old girl.
The Lexington Police Department reported deputies are searching for a runaway 14-year-old girl.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reported deputies are searching for a runaway 14-year-old girl.

Authorities are looking for Sanyia Thompson, who was last seen on the 200 block of Old Chapin Road on the evening of November 30.

Officials said Thompson is is 5′11″ and 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, light blue jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Investigators added she was carrying a red backpack when she left home and does not have a cell phone with her.

If you have any information about where Thompson is, please call Detective Januchowski at 803-951-4642 or ajanuchowski@lexsc.com.

