Lexington police locate runaway 14-year-old girl

The Lexington Police Department reported deputies are searching for a runaway 14-year-old girl.
The Lexington Police Department reported deputies were searching for a runaway 14-year-old girl.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reported a runaway 14-year-old has been found by officers.

Authorities were looking for Sanyia Thompson, who was last seen on the 200 block of Old Chapin Road on the evening of November 30.

Officials said Thompson is is 5′11″ and 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, light blue jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Investigators added she was carrying a red backpack when she left home and does not have a cell phone with her.

Authorities added Thompson has returned home.

