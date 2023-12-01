SkyView
Furry Friend Friday: Paris and Nicole(Pawmetto Lifeline | Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Paris and Nicole are a pair of 2-month-old kitten sisters up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Paris and Nicole were originally found inside of a dumpster as tiny little babies. Pawmetto Lifeline made sure that these little ones received proper medical care and nutrition. Now all they need is a loving, forever home.

These beautiful sisters will keep you laughing with their silly antics. They are adorable, curious and love to explore. Paris and Nicole love to cuddle, play and do all the kitten things. These 2 little fuzz balls have so much love to give.

Pawmetto Lifeline would love to see Paris and Nicole be adopted together. Kittens are playful, entertaining and adorable but do require a lot of your attention. They are very curious about the world and love to climb, chew and get into all sorts of things. One of the best things you can do to keep your kitten entertained and occupied is to adopt them in pairs. In the long run, they are better socialized pets.

Pets are a lifelong commitment, but what better time to give a homeless pet a home than just in time for Christmas? Pawmetto Lifeline has lots of lovable dogs, puppies, cats and kittens that would love to celebrate every holiday with you! Adopt a shelter pet and add some paw-liday cheer into your life and theirs.

Paris and Nicole are currently staying on-site at Pawmetto Lifeline. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for walk-in feline adoption Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Canine adoptions are by appointment only. Apply to adopt at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

