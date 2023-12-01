Forest Acres Police: Blood left at July 2022 crime scene led to New England arrest of commercial burglary suspect

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) announced a blood sample found at a July 2022 crime scene in South Carolina led to the New England arrest of a commercial burglary suspect.

FAPD Police Chief Don Robinson said Robert Bowers, was arrested after a traffic stop in Sutton, Massachusetts for traffic infractions and narcotics possession. Once Bowers is extradited to Forest Acres he will be charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

Detectives said in July 2022, FAPD investigated break-ins at both Tombo Grille and Village Idiot. While detectives were collecting evidence, investigators found and collected a blood sample they believed was left by the suspect while he was trying to enter the establishments.

The sample was analyzed by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Bowers was identified as the suspect.

“We appreciate the good police work on this case that started here in Forest Acres and Richland County and concluded in Massachusetts,” says FAPD Police Chief Don Robinson. “We are committed to keeping Forest Acres safe for our business community and we hope this arrest, more than a year later, shows would-be offenders how persistent and dedicated our officers are to solving and closing cases.”

