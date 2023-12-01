FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances remain in play through the weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain chances begin for the Midlands today, hanging around through the weekend!

First Alert Headlines

Most lows in the upper 30s for this morning!

Isolated showers move in later today, with on and off rain throughout the weekend.

The best rain potential for us looks to be later into Saturday, drying up more into Sunday.

Weekend high temps remain above average despite the clouds and rain showers.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Moisture is set to return to the Midlands as we press into today.

A low pressure system is moving towards our region for Friday. We see a light and scattered chance of rain showers into the day because of this, with the potential for spotty downpours this afternoon as well. Morning lows are in the upper 30s, as highs reach the mid-60s, despite the increase in cloud coverage. Expect plenty of clouds throughout the day overall as well with tour rain chances.

On Saturday a front passes through, pushing most of the moisture to our south, but there still should be some remaining moisture for the morning. Expect lighter on and off showers during the morning and early afternoon. By the late afternoon/evening, another low pressure system is arriving from the southwest. This brings us better potential of rain through Saturday night. High temperatures are in the upper 60s.

The rain chances last into Sunday with a few showers lingering. Monday is on pace to dry out with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Cloudy skies with some isolated showers into the day. Highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Rounds of rain continue, more so in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers hanging around. Mild morning lows with highs around 70 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs settling in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s.

