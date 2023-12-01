SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fairfield Deputies: Skeletal remains found in Western Fairfield County

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies are investigating after skeletal...
The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered in Fairfield County.(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered in Fairfield County.

Investigators said the remains were found in an area in the western part of the county, south of Jenkinsville by a logging crew working in the area.

Deputies are working with the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office to determine the identitiy of the remains and the cause of death.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reports a trial regarding the 2018 Lee...
SCDC: First trial for 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot set to begin
Generic police lights
Columbia police investigating after pizza delivery driver fatally shot
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a bridge is safe to cross after...
Suspicious package temporarily shuts down Midlands bridge connecting Richland and Sumter Counties
Thanks to one of our reporters, a Fairfield County father could be expecting some changes at...
Father accuses Fairfield County teacher of bullying special needs student
The funeral arrangements have been announced for a 6-year-old boy who died in a hunting...
Funeral arrangements announced for 6-year-old boy who died in Orangeburg County hunting accident

Latest News

The Lexington Police Department reported deputies are searching for a runaway 14-year-old girl.
Lexington police searching for 14-year-old runaway girl
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances remain for the weekend
The Columbia Police Department has launced an investigation into finding a vehicle in...
Police search for vehicle after pedestrian struck, suffered significant head trauma in Columbia
The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) announced a blood sample left at a July 2022 crime...
Forest Acres Police: Blood left at July 2022 crime scene led to New England arrest of commercial burglary suspect