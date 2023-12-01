Fairfield Deputies: Skeletal remains found in Western Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered in Fairfield County.

Investigators said the remains were found in an area in the western part of the county, south of Jenkinsville by a logging crew working in the area.

Deputies are working with the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office to determine the identitiy of the remains and the cause of death.

