Deputies search for person of interest in Orangeburg County assault case

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a person of interest in an assault case.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking the public to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) if they see 61-year-old Johnny Coulter.

According to OCSO, investigators found a 42-year-old man inside of a car “severely beaten” on Nov. 24. The man was taken to the hospital, officials added.

If you have any information on where Coulter is, you’re urged to contact deputies at 803-534-3550.

