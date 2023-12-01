SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies search for person of interest in Orangeburg County assault case

Johnny Coulter
Johnny Coulter(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a person of interest in an assault case.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking the public to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) if they see 61-year-old Johnny Coulter.

According to OCSO, investigators found a 42-year-old man inside of a car “severely beaten” on Nov. 24. The man was taken to the hospital, officials added.

If you have any information on where Coulter is, you’re urged to contact deputies at 803-534-3550.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Columbia police investigating after pizza delivery driver fatally shot
The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reports a trial regarding the 2018 Lee...
SCDC: First trial for 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot set to begin
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a bridge is safe to cross after...
Suspicious package temporarily shuts down Midlands bridge connecting Richland and Sumter Counties
Thanks to one of our reporters, a Fairfield County father could be expecting some changes at...
Father accuses Fairfield County teacher of bullying special needs student
The funeral arrangements have been announced for a 6-year-old boy who died in a hunting...
Funeral arrangements announced for 6-year-old boy who died in Orangeburg County hunting accident

Latest News

Fatal crash generic image
1 dead, 7 hurt in multi-car crash in Richland County
One person died and seven were hurt in a six-car crash, according to South Carolina Highway...
1 dead, 7 hurt in multi-car crash
Midlands continues to get hit with earthquakes
Six earthquakes reported in Midlands this week
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a bridge is safe to cross after...
Suspicious package temporarily shuts down Midlands bridge connecting Richland and Sumter Counties