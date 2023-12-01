Councilwoman Gretchen Barron Hosts town hall to discuss Blythewood Rezoning Proposal

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Councilwoman Gretchen Baron staff hosted a town hall alongide a planning staff discussing the rezoning of several properties in Blythewood.

The areas being looked at for the rezoning are North Pines Road, Wilson Blvd and Killian Road.

The potential changes to the area brought opinions from residents. “As far as the rezoning and adding new businesses, I’m all in for it. I’m a business owner myself so I think it’s a good start. To growing the area. Blythewood is a very up and growing area and it’s a lot of money to be made out here and it’s a great idea,” said Nicole Williams, who is a resident in the Blythewood community.

“I didn’t move here to not be re-zoned because we initially moved from Virginia and was told that this area that we moved in was not going to be developed around our area and I’m not for it,” said Robert Hughes who also lives in the Blythewood community.

Developers are looking to rezone 170 acres along North Pines Road from I-77 to Wilson Blvd from rural to residential. There’s an early proposal to bring approximately 300 single family homes according to a sketch plan presented by developers.

Developers are also wanting to rezone six acres on the 9500 block of Wilson Blvd from rural to light industrial where there’s an early proposal to develop an industrial facility.

Developers then wants 6 acres on Killian Road changed from rural to general commercial which means that more businesses can move to the area which may include an RV Storage.

Councilwoman Gretchen Barron, who represents the area highlights what her vision of the district will look like and how it’s beneficial.

”I anticipate that we will see more growth. I like to not just homes being built, but I also would like to see some restaurants come, some additional shops to come, because it balances things out. We could build homes, but if they don’t have somewhere to eat, and if they don’t have somewhere to shop, then we’re still kinda stuck in a conundrum that really doesn’t fix anything,” said Barron.

Barron also highlighted that council will vote on the rezoning proposal which will take place in early 2024.

