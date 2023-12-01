Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities quickly became a crowd favorite as they participated in an inaugural cheer competition in Central Texas.

The No Limitations All-Star squad, which helps provide sports activities for those with disabilities, said they were ecstatic to be included in the first Heart of Texas Spirit Showcase.

“The girls loved it,” said Julie Potts, the mother of one of the cheerleaders. “The crowd was so amazing. They roared so loud for our girls that it brought me to tears and left our girls feeling like they just won the entire competition.”

The girls practiced for nearly two months leading up to the competition and got a helping hand from several volunteers.

Head cheer coach Katy Cordell made sure the girls were ready with the help of Baylor student Kathryn Willis and fellow cheer coaches Maria Nybert and Melissa O’Hare.

Cordell said the girls’ performance reminded everyone what the sport of cheer is all about.

“They did an outstanding job showcasing their spirit as they cheered and did a few stunts and tumbling skills,” Cordell said. “They were definitely one of the crowd favorites. It was inspiring and highlighted what being a cheerleader is all about.”

O’Hare also shared similar feelings about the event.

“We practiced every Saturday for six weeks and it was really exciting to see how well received their performance was by the audience and the other cheer teams,” she said.

Event organizers said they are planning to make this a yearly competition.

