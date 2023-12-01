SkyView
1 killed after vehicle overturned in Newberry County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported a driver died after a vehicle struck a ditch and overturned.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said around 7:52 p.m. a 1997 Ford pick up truck was travling east on SC Highwy 34, five miles west of Newberry County when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overtuned.

Officials added the driver was transported by helicopter to a local hospital where he later died.

