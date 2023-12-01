1 killed after vehicle overturned in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported a driver died after a vehicle struck a ditch and overturned.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said around 7:52 p.m. a 1997 Ford pick up truck was travling east on SC Highwy 34, five miles west of Newberry County when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overtuned.

Officials added the driver was transported by helicopter to a local hospital where he later died.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

