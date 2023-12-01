1 dead after crash with bus in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a fatal crash with a bus in Lee County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The crash happened on Zena Lane around 4 p.m. Thursday.

SCHP said one person was driving down the road in a 2007 Honda Accord, where they hit the bus and later died.

The driver of the bus was not hurt, officials added.

