1 dead after crash with bus in Lee County

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a fatal crash with a bus in Lee County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The crash happened on Zena Lane around 4 p.m. Thursday.

SCHP said one person was driving down the road in a 2007 Honda Accord, where they hit the bus and later died.

The driver of the bus was not hurt, officials added.

