1 dead, 7 hurt in multi-car crash in Richland County

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person died and seven were hurt in a six-car crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The crash happened on Parklane Road at the intersection of Crestbrook Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when one of the cars crashed into the others.

SCHP said the cause is still under investigation.

