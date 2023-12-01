1 dead, 7 hurt in multi-car crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person died and seven were hurt in a six-car crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The crash happened on Parklane Road at the intersection of Crestbrook Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when one of the cars crashed into the others.

SCHP said the cause is still under investigation.

