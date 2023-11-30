Suspicious package temporarily shuts down Midlands bridge connecting Richland and Sumter Counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a bridge is safe to cross after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a suspicious package.

Investigators said The RCSD bomb squad, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Columbia Fire Department were on the scene at the 16000 block of Garners Ferry Road around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, when an object was found in the westbound lane on the bridge leading into Sumter County.

During the investigation, traffic was blocked in both east and westbound lanes, and construction workers for the bridge were temporarily evacuated as the bomb squad conducted their investigations.

Detectives determined the object did contain a small amount of an unknown white powdery substance and a fuse hole on it, the object was secured and taken in for further investigation.

Officials said the area is now safe and roads have been reopened for traffic in both directions. The investigation into the object is ongoing according to detectives.

