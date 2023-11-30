SkyView
Soda City Live: Gingerbread house competition and Exhibition for a Cause

By Sierra Artemus and Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Arts and Entertainment Community at NoMa Warehouse is partnering with Davis Architecture and Building and Design Community, for a Gingerbread house competition and Exhibition.

The public viewing and people’s choice voting is Friday, December 1 from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., and on Saturday, December 1 is the competition cocktail party contest from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

