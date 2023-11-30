SCDC: First trial for 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot set to begin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, the first trial connected to the Lee Correctional Institution riot is set to begin.

Officials said the first trial in the 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot will start on December 4 at the Lee County County Courthouse in front of Circuit Judge Ferrell Cothran starting at 9:00 a.m. with jury selection.

Defendant Michael Juan Smith, 31, was one of 29 individuals who were indicted in the riot at Lee Correctional Institution that resulted in the death of 7 inmates.

At a news conference pertaining to the riot, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson said the riot involved members of three feuding gangs.

Smith was in custody in 2018 after pleading guilty of a 2013 Five Points shooting that paralyzed Martha Childress, a University of South Carolina student.

The court overturned Smith’s conviction because Smith was tried for attempted murder against Childress not the men he claims were the threat.

According to reports, the Lee Correctional Institution riot was the deadliest prison riot in South Carolina history and the largest in the United States in decades.

Smith is being charged with first-degree assault and battery by mob, possession of a weapon, and criminal conspiracy in relation to the riot. He is currently being held at the Alvin s. Glenn Detention Center as he awaits the start of the trial.

