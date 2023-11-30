SkyView
THE Q&A: Ins and Outs of Rescue Animal Adoption

By Justin Walsh
Nov. 29, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Taking on the responsibility of caring for any new pet is not to be taken lightly- And when you choose to go down the route of rescuing an animal, there’s an added layer of care that needs to go along with it.

We’ve been introduced to the team over at Final Victory Animal Rescue a few times- but now we’re taking a deeper dive into what you need to know before visiting the team and deciding to adopt.

On tonight’s edition of “The Q&A”. Here to shed a little light on preparing for the responsibility is Final Victory’s General Manager, Michael Sniezek along with his friend Jean.

