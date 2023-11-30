SkyView
Primetime: Christmas in Cayce kicks off a season of festive fun

By Justin Walsh
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are wasting no time getting into the holiday spirit- all across the Midlands, there is some seasonal fun to be had. Next up. Christmas comes to Cayce.

Starting Nov. 30, the city of Cayce has a lineup of festivities that all are invited to come out and enjoy. Once the city Christmas tree lights up, the fun can get underway.

  • November 30: City of Cayce’s Annual Tree Lighting, 6 pm
  • December 1: Carols Along the Riverwalk, 6 pm – 8 pm
  • December 2: Christmas Traditions: Olde & New, 6 – 9 pm

Here to tell us about all of the holiday fun they have in store this season is some of the Christmas in Cayce team- We have Ashley Hunter, Ann Malpass, Johnathon Moore, Pamela Sulton, and Marcy Hayden.

