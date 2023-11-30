SkyView
Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl, Columbia police say

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl was arrested, according to Columbia Police Department (CPD).

Brandon C. McLaughlin is charged with kidnapping and second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

CPD said the victim’s mother reporter her daughter missing from the Randall Avenue area earlier this month and investigators believe McLaughlin allegedly persuaded her to leave with him.

“McLaughlin is further accused of driving the victim to his Gill Street apartment, preventing her from leaving and sexually assaulting her,” CPD said,

Officers responded to a separate call that same day and found the victim, officials said.

McLaughlin was arrested on-site and remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after a judge denied bond.

