Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl, Columbia police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl was arrested, according to Columbia Police Department (CPD).

Brandon C. McLaughlin is charged with kidnapping and second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

CPD said the victim’s mother reporter her daughter missing from the Randall Avenue area earlier this month and investigators believe McLaughlin allegedly persuaded her to leave with him.

“McLaughlin is further accused of driving the victim to his Gill Street apartment, preventing her from leaving and sexually assaulting her,” CPD said,

Officers responded to a separate call that same day and found the victim, officials said.

McLaughlin was arrested on-site and remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after a judge denied bond.

