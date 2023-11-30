GRAPHIC: Mother says 17-year-old died after care center staff body-slammed her for refusing to undress; facility denies claims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A mother said her 17-year-old daughter is dead after just two months of living at a care center near Memphis.

Shona Garner, the mother of Alegend Jones, said the nonprofit organization Youth Villages failed to protect her daughter when she was sent there to receive help.

Youth Villages said the claims aren’t true.

But Garner said she is not turning a blind eye to her daughter’s untimely death that took place a week before Thanksgiving.

“I wasn’t ready to pull the plug, but when I seen her brain coming out of her eyes, I said it’s time for my baby to go,” Garner said.

Garner retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump after she said she was given limited information about her daughter’s injuries. She said she was told there was an altercation on Nov. 16 at the Youth Villages facility in Bartlett involving two male counselors.

Jones, a sexual assault survivor who had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, manic depression and bipolar disorder, allegedly refused to undress in front of the men.

“Alegend, a 17-year-old female, was told to remove her clothes while she was at the health department. She did not want to take off her clothes in front of two male counselors,” Crump said.

Garner said police were called after she was told her daughter was body-slammed for not complying, which she said led to her daughter’s death.

Youth Villages released a statement Wednesday night saying there was no abuse that led to Jones’ death and she was never asked to disrobe in front of any male counselors.

“Many of the statements and comments circulating publicly about this incident are false and inaccurate. There were no abusive or otherwise inappropriate interactions directed toward the young person,” the center said.

Youth Villages also said Jones died as the result of a medical emergency.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a child following a medical emergency that occurred at one of our campuses two weeks ago. We care about every young person that we help. We are heartbroken by this event, and our thoughts are with the child’s family in this difficult time,” the facility said.

The center said its staff immediately followed protocols when Jones showed symptoms of a medical emergency.

“Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was also called and arrived onsite within minutes,” the facility said. “The young people in our care are continually supported by physicians, nurse practitioners and nursing staff. Medical staff, including a nurse practitioner, registered nurse and EMT, were on site during the incident.”

Youth Villages said they are cooperating with investigators.

Garner said Youth Village’s statements are not true and demands justice for her daughter.

Crump said Jones’ cause of death was a brain bleed, but it’s unclear at this time whether or not her autopsy has been completed.

Her funeral is scheduled for Dec. 9.

