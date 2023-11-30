FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Looking on to late week rain chances!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our Thursday stays mostly sunny, but rain chances are set to return to the Midlands soon!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

Some lows in the 20s again this morning!

Mostly sunny skies hang on for Thursday.

Light and isolated showers move in tomorrow, with on and off rain throughout the weekend.

The best rain potential for us looks to be later into Saturday, lasting into Sunday.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Good morning everyone! Our Thursday morning is cold again with some upper 20s settling in. Highs can reach the low 60s with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Overall a pretty nice day before more moisture is set to return to the Midlands tomorrow.

WIS (WIS)

A low pressure system is moving towards our region for Friday. We see a light and scattered chance of rain showers into the day because of this. Morning lows are in the upper 30s & highs reach the mid-60s. Expect plenty of clouds throughout the day as well with those showers around.

WIS (WIS)

On Saturday a front passes through, pushing most of the moisture to our south, but there still could be some remaining moisture for the morning. Expect lighter on and off showers during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening, another low pressure system is arriving from the southwest. This brings us better potential of rain through Saturday night. High temperatures are in the upper 60s.

The rain lasts into Sunday with showers lingering. Monday is on pace to dry out with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A blend sunshine with some clouds after early chills. Highs just above 60.

Friday: Cloudy skies with some lighter isolated showers into the day. Highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Rounds of rain continue, more so in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with showers hanging around. Mild morning lows with highs into the upper 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs settling in the mid-60s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.