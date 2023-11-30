Father accuses Fairfield County teacher of bullying special needs student

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Thanks to one of our reporters, a Fairfield County father could be expecting some changes at his daughter’s school.

Kenneth King reached out to the WIS Newsroom yesterday about his special needs daughter and concerns about her being bullied by not only other students but teachers at Fairfield Middle School.

Kenneth King told WIS his daughter is 13 years old but because she has autism, he says she has the mind of a four-year-old. This means she repeats a lot of what she hears and after his daughter suddenly began using cuss words at home, he put a recorder in her book bag the week before Thanksgiving break. When she returned home, this is what he heard.

Woman: Don’t go home aggravating your mom aggravating the hell out of her.

Student: Oh she cussed, she cussed. Woman: Jennifer, didn’t you cuss yesterday? Student: Yes, Woman: what did you call me? Student: a fat b****Woman: what did you say?

Student: I said b*** again

“I broke down and cried, when I heard my daughter talking like that,” said King.

Kenneth King says that’s how he reacted after hearing this recording. King believes it was his daughter’s special needs teacher egging her on to use curse words in class and hasn’t sent her back to school since then. He says there’s three hours of that recording and at one point he hears what he believes is the teacher saying his daughter will never be anything but a clown.

“It hurts to know that she does not know what all is going on with her,” said King. “You know she doesn’t realize like me and you do, but yet there’s a teacher over there putting her down the way she did and I just don’t understand how a teacher could do that,” he added.

King noticed a change in his daughter once she began attending Fairfield Middle School last year.

“She used to come home laughing and giggling and then when she went to this school, she would come home go to her room, and cover her head. Wouldn’t want to talk to you. She was banging her head against the wall,” he said.

And on top of that behavior, King says his daughter started using curse words at home. Something she didn’t do before attending the school. He says he asked his daughter where was she learning those words and she replied from school, something her father didn’t believe until he heard the recording.

He said, “And I realized she was telling me the truth.”

King says his daughter was suspended from school several times last year all for saying words she heard in her classroom. Once he got the recording he took it to the principal of Fairfield Middle School who said he’d address the issue, but never revealed how and if his daughter would still have to be a student in the teacher’s class.

“They look at her as being a problem. I thought she was a problem until I heard the tape and now I realize where I’ve been sending her. She said it was like a zoo, but it’s more like a prison,” he said.

He said he even reached out to the district’s superintendent in the past about his daughter being bullied but never received a response. That was until WIS went to the Fairfield County School District’s office and spoke with the Deputy Superintendent of Academics, Dr. Claudia Avery. While she didn’t go on camera she spoke with King and together they discussed alternative schooling options for his daughter which included homeschooling. The two planned to meet this week.

As for that teacher, Deputy Superintendent Claudia Avery, says they have heard that recording, and the district has opened up an investigation into the situation. They say because of employee confidentiality they cannot release the teacher’s name or possible repercussions at this time.

The district released this statement:

The Fairfield County School District is committed to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students. The well-being of our students is our top priority, and we are dedicated to fostering an atmosphere that promotes respect, kindness, and understanding. You can find that full statement on our website.

We have initiated a thorough review of the alleged bullying incident involving all parties concerned, including the student, parent, and staff. Our goal is to gather all relevant information and ensure a fair and comprehensive outcome for all parties involved.

