Coroner’s Office identified remains of body found in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains that were found on November 26th.

Coroner Robbie Baker has identified the remains belonged to Frederick Ricardo Nelson Jr., 34, and he was quickly identified through forensic testing that was completed with the assistance of The State Law Enforcement and was confirmed by his family.

Officials said Nelson Jr.’s remains were found on Cimmaron Road and an autopsy conducted at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on November 28th revealed Nelson Jr. suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Baker said this was along a well-worn hunting path that the hunters said they had not been down for several weeks.

The group of hunters saw some type of tarp, smelled something peculiar, pulled back the tarp, and found what they believed to be a dead body, the Coroner’s Office said.

Law enforcement was called, and authorities confirmed that a dead body was wrapped in the tarp, Baker said. Due to the state of the body’s decomposition, age, race and sex cannot be identified at this time.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is working injunction with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.

If you have any more information about the shooting or could help further the investigation you are urged to contact the Sumter County Coroner’s Office at (803) 436-2111 or The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.