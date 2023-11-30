Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver in the capital city.

Columbia Police says 48-year-old Christopher Shirah was shot and killed while out on a delivery on Wednesday night around 11 P.M.

Investigators say at this point, they believe the victim and suspect or suspects did not know each other before this encounter took place.

The shooting happened at the Tamarind at Stoneridge Apartments, which is off of Greystone Boulevard.

“It just kind of put things into perspective that everyone can be taken, and life is short,” one woman who lives at the Tamarind Apartments said in a Friday interview.

She has called that apartment complex home for the last three years, and has come to this harrowing realization: “Nothing’s safe anymore, even delivering pizzas.”

An incident report obtained from Columbia Police was heavily redacted, but said that when officers arrived, Shirah was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to police.

The resident WIS interviewed, who wished to remain anonymous, said she is considering moving in light of what she calls a “senseless” act of violence.

“We all stay out here, we’re all a community, we don’t live with each other, but we do interact with each other, some of us, and none of us feel safe,” she said.

When asked whether this shooting was targeted or random, a Columbia police spokesperson said that investigators “are still working to determine the specific motive,” with the investigation in its early stages.

Several police cruisers were at the complex on Friday afternoon.

Columbia Police also says at this point, they cannot release the name of the pizza company where Shirah was employed.

That resident said that in addition to concerns about where she lives, this incident is also giving her pause about her job as an Amazon delivery driver.

“It kind of freaks me out, I kind of don’t want to do it anymore,” she said. “I’ve been thinking about transferring out of this position into another position because of that particular reason, but it kind of does put fear into my job, but I love what I do, and I’m just going to be a little safer at it.”

The Columbia Police Department shared these tips for drivers to follow in order to have a safe delivery:

Be aware of your surroundings / Stay Alert

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash

Park your vehicle close to the delivery location

Do not leave your delivery vehicle running & unattended

Ask your employer to contact the customer if: 1) …the delivery location is very dark at night with limited fixed lighting 2) …you feel uncomfortable 3) …the delivery location looks vacant or abandoned, have your employee contact the customer

The resident also said that she believes there should be increased police patrols in the area in light of the incident.

Columbia Police says they do patrol that neighborhood, but did not elaborate.

Tamarind Apartments declined to comment at this time.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 83 driver/ sales workers died on the job in 2019, with 14 of those from intentional injuries, either homicide or suicide.

A Domino’s driver in Darlington County was among those who were shot and killed that year.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has encouraged residents with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers by either calling 888-CRIME-SC, Midlands Crime Stoppers online, or by downloading the P3 tips app for Apple or Android devices.

