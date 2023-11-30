SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia police investigating after pizza delivery driver fatally shot

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a driver died after being shot Thursday night.

Officers said they were called to the Tamarind Apartments on the 100 block of Stoneridge Drive just before 11:00 p.m. and found Christopher Shirah, 48, unresponsive and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

If you are a driver, here are some safety tips to follow in order to have a safe delivery:

  • Be aware of your surroundings / Stay Alert
  • Avoid carrying large amounts of cash
  • Park your vehicle close to the delivery location
  • Do not leave your delivery vehicle running & unattended
  • Ask your employer to contact the customer if: 1) …the delivery location is very dark at night with limited fixed lighting 2) …you feel uncomfortable 3) …the delivery location looks vacant or abandoned, have your employee contact the customer

Chief Holbrok has encouraged residents with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers by either calling 888-CRIME-SC, Midlands Crime Stoppers online, or by downloading the P3 tips app for Apple or Android devices.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported...
3 persons of interest identified in connection with missing transgender woman’s death, RCSD says
Thanks to one of our reporters, a Fairfield County father could be expecting some changes at...
Father accuses Fairfield County teacher of bullying special needs student
Unknown person generic
Coroner releases cause of death for human remains found in Sumter County
Christopher Thomas
Florence man charged in $80,000 chicken heist in Sumter County

Latest News

Music to maximize the lungs. That’s the idea behind Harmonicas for Health
Harmonicas For Health uses music to help COPD patients
SLED has now taken over the investigation into the death of a Sumter man who was found dead...
SLED takes over investigation with humans remains found in Sumter; person identified
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Holiday planetarium lighting tonight