Columbia police investigating after pizza delivery driver fatally shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a driver died after being shot Thursday night.

Officers said they were called to the Tamarind Apartments on the 100 block of Stoneridge Drive just before 11:00 p.m. and found Christopher Shirah, 48, unresponsive and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Chief Holbrok has encouraged residents with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers by either calling 888-CRIME-SC, Midlands Crime Stoppers online, or by downloading the P3 tips app for Apple or Android devices.

