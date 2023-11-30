The Colonial Cup returns to Camden in 2024

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Colonial Cup is known as “The Super Bowl of Steeplechase” and it’s returning to Camden in 2024.

The Colonial Cup Races will be held Nov. 17, 2024.

The Board of the Carolina Cup Racing Association (CCRA) — who manages the Springdale Race Course property as a training center for race horses and as a staging ground for race meets, including the Carolina Cup — made the announcement Thursday.

If profits are made, they’re donated to the Health Resource District of Kershaw County to provide additional health services for uninsured and under-insured citizens.

The total annual economic impact of the equine industry in South Carolina has nearly quadrupled in 14 years and is now in excess of $2 billion. There are also approximately 28,545 jobs associated with and dependent on the industry.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.