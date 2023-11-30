SkyView
The Colonial Cup returns to Camden in 2024

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Colonial Cup is known as “The Super Bowl of Steeplechase” and it’s returning to Camden in 2024.

The Colonial Cup Races will be held Nov. 17, 2024.

The Board of the Carolina Cup Racing Association (CCRA) — who manages the Springdale Race Course property as a training center for race horses and as a staging ground for race meets, including the Carolina Cup — made the announcement Thursday.

If profits are made, they’re donated to the Health Resource District of Kershaw County to provide additional health services for uninsured and under-insured citizens.

The total annual economic impact of the equine industry in South Carolina has nearly quadrupled in 14 years and is now in excess of $2 billion. There are also approximately 28,545 jobs associated with and dependent on the industry.

