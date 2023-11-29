SkyView
USGS: Town in Newberry County continues to get hit with earthquakes

(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PEAK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said another earthquake was reported in Newberry County early Wednesday morning.

The USGS said the 2.0 magnitude quake hit 7.5 miles north northeast of Peak, South Carolina at 1:34 a.m. It a depth of 4 kilometers.

Two other earthquakes were reported in this area on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday’s earthquake was detected at around 2:21 a.m. 7.3 miles north of Peak. It had a magnitude of 2.2 and a depth of 4 kilometers.

On Monday, a 1.9 magnitude quake hit the same area at 7 p.m. The USGS said it had a depth of 5 kilometers.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early chills remain for the Midlands!