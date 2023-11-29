USGS: Town in Newberry County continues to get hit with earthquakes

PEAK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said another earthquake was reported in Newberry County early Wednesday morning.

The USGS said the 2.0 magnitude quake hit 7.5 miles north northeast of Peak, South Carolina at 1:34 a.m. It a depth of 4 kilometers.

Two other earthquakes were reported in this area on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday’s earthquake was detected at around 2:21 a.m. 7.3 miles north of Peak. It had a magnitude of 2.2 and a depth of 4 kilometers.

On Monday, a 1.9 magnitude quake hit the same area at 7 p.m. The USGS said it had a depth of 5 kilometers.

