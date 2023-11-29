Sumter Police search for man in connection with armed robbery and shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department announced they are searching for a man connected to an armed robbery and non-fatal shooting of a man.

Police said Mykel Tavarius Wright, 23, was identified as the suspect after a man parked outside of a McCray’s Mill Road business was approached at gunpoint and robbed before 7 p.m. Sunday. During a struggle, police said the 20-year-old victim who knew Wright, was shot and an undisclosed amount of cash and other items were taken.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

Wight faces armed robbery and related weapons charges.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, going online at P3tips.com, or using the P3 tips app.

Police said a cash reward of up to $2,500 may be available for information leading to an arrest.

