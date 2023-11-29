SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter Police search for man in connection with armed robbery and shooting

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department announced they are searching for a man connected to an armed robbery and non-fatal shooting of a man.

Police said Mykel Tavarius Wright, 23, was identified as the suspect after a man parked outside of a McCray’s Mill Road business was approached at gunpoint and robbed before 7 p.m. Sunday. During a struggle, police said the 20-year-old victim who knew Wright, was shot and an undisclosed amount of cash and other items were taken.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

Wight faces armed robbery and related weapons charges.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, going online at P3tips.com, or using the P3 tips app.

Police said a cash reward of up to $2,500 may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
Christopher Thomas
Florence man charged in $80,000 chicken heist in Sumter County
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced on state financial crime charges
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh sentenced in state financial crimes case
Unknown person generic
Coroner releases cause of death for human remains found in Sumter County
The South Carolina High School League hosts the 2023 State Football Championships Thursday...
4 Midlands high school football programs set to compete for state championship

Latest News

Travis Casanova Casanova was charged with several counts of malicious injury to personal...
Man arrested in tire slashings at downtown Columbia
Three suspects will be charged in connection with Shandon Floyd’s death, according to the...
3 suspects will be charged in connection with missing transgender woman’s death, RCSD says
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported...
3 suspects will be charged in connection with missing transgender woman’s death, RCSD says
Families gathered at the Main Lobby of the airport to take pictures with Father Christmas in...
Santa Claus makes stop at Columbia Metropolitan Airport