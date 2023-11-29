SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler declares for 2024 NFL draft

The University of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has decided he is ready for the...
The University of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has decided he is ready for the next level.(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has decided he is ready for the next level.

Rattler declared for the 2024 National Football League (NFL) draft Wednesday afternoon.

In a social media statement, Rattler said his two years at the University of South Carolina have been the best of his life.

He also thanked head coach Shane Beamer, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, and his teammates for their contributions to his collegiate athletic career.

In his two seasons as Gamecocks quarterback, Rattler helped lead the team in fantastic wins over Tennessee and Clemson in his first season, which led to a Gator Bowl appearance for South Carolina.

During the 2023 season, Rattler amassed 3,186 yards through the air, 19 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions on the year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
Christopher Thomas
Florence man charged in $80,000 chicken heist in Sumter County
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced on state financial crime charges
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh sentenced in state financial crimes case
Unknown person generic
Coroner releases cause of death for human remains found in Sumter County
The South Carolina High School League hosts the 2023 State Football Championships Thursday...
4 Midlands high school football programs set to compete for state championship

Latest News

WIS Sunday 7-8a recurring - Syncbak
Benedict College loses vs. Lenoir-Rhyne recap
WIS Sunday 7-8a recurring - Syncbak
Palmetto Bowl recap, Clemosn defeats South Carolina
Clemson Tigers play against South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl on Saturday,...
Clemson defeats University of South Carolina in Palmetto Bowl, live recap
PALMETTO BOWL
Going to the Palmetto Bowl? Here’s how you can prepare