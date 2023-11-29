Soda City Live: SC Philharmonic Orchestra presents ‘Home for the Holidays’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For one night only, experience the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra’s highly anticipated holiday concert “Home for the Holidays.”

Along with their iconic orchestra- there will be singers, dancers and SANTA which according to Marketing Director, Chad Henderson will be an EXTRAVAGANZ.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.