Soda City Live: Hank Bilial Presents ‘A Bona Fide Christmas’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grammy nominated trombonist Hank Bilal and friends will be hosting an unforgettable holiday affair - “A Bona Fide Christmas!”

You don’t want to miss this night of good music, food, and drinks!

