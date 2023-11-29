Santa Claus makes stop at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metropolitan Airport welcomed a different type of flight in the spirit of the holiday season.

On Tuesday, Santa Claus alongside Mrs. Claus, took a break from their busy toy-making schedule to surprise families.

Families gathered at the Main Lobby of the airport to take pictures with Father Christmas in front of a traveling trunk display and Christmas tree.

The event was free and open to the public.

Those attending also got to participate in fun activities such as cookie decorations, and decorated holiday ornament making while sipping the jolly big guy’s favorite drink, hot cocoa.

