Midlands attorney breaks down the impact of Alex Murdaugh’s state financial crime sentencing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to 27 years in state prison for the more than 100 state financial charges.

Murdaugh is currently serving two consecutive life terms for the fatal shootings of his wife and son in 2021.

Joining us once again today to break down the impact of this sentencing is attorney Carl B. Grant.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.