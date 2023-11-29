SkyView
Midlands attorney breaks down the impact of Alex Murdaugh’s state financial crime sentencing

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to 27 years in state prison for the more than 100 state financial charges.

Murdaugh is currently serving two consecutive life terms for the fatal shootings of his wife and son in 2021.

Joining us once again today to break down the impact of this sentencing is attorney Carl B. Grant.

