Man arrested in tire slashings at downtown Columbia

Travis Casanova Casanova was charged with several counts of malicious injury to personal...
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department arrested a man accused of slashing multiple tires at a parking garage in downtown Columbia.

Police said the slashing happened Tuesday where Travis Casanova was arrested the same day.

Casanova was charged with several counts of malicious injury to personal property. He is housed at a detention center.

