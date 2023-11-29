Keys to Progress: Columbia veteran gets the ultimate sign of thanks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, a Midlands organization celebrated the joy of giving back.

And sometimes, the greatest acts of kindness happen right here in our own backyards.

Earlier in November, a Columbia military veteran got the keys to a new ride, providing reliable, life-changing transportation as part of Progressive’s 11th annual Keys to Progress initiative, and this Midlands vet was just one of the many who were blessed this holiday season.

Milton Brumble and Kasey Gallup Reid, with Progressive’s Keys to Progress program came to WIS Primetime to talk about the life-changing event.

