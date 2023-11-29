FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early chills remain for the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Low temperatures continue to fall back into the 20s, between this morning and tomorrow as well!

First Alert Headlines

Lows are dipping down to the mid-20s this morning!

Highs are only in the low 50s for this afternoon.

We stay cold for tomorrow morning with lows in the upper 20s.

Rain moves in Friday with on and off rain throughout the weekend.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Early morning lows remain in the 20s for today, so continue to bundle up out there and protect those that are vulnerable around you. Our Wednesday will be sunny with high pressure over the area, but highs will only reach the low 50s.

Thursday morning is cold too with upper 20s settling in. Highs can reach the low 60s with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

A low pressure system is moving towards our region for Friday. We see a scattered chance of rain showers into the day because of this. Morning lows are in the upper 30s & highs reach the mid-60s. Expect plenty of clouds throughout the day as well with those showers around.

On Saturday a front passes through, pushing most of the moisture to our south, but there still could be some remaining moisture for the morning. Expect light on and off showers during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening another low pressure system is arriving from the southwest. This brings us another chance of rain for the evening hours and overnight Saturday. High temperatures are in the upper 60s.

The rain lasts into Sunday with isolated showers lingering. Some models are hinting that the system is well to our east by Monday. Others have it hanging up, so we’ll include a spotty chance of rain into that morning for now.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Lots of cool sunshine after early chills. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: A blend sunshine with some clouds after early chills. Highs just above 60.

Friday: Cloudy skies with some scattered showers into the day. Highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Rounds of rain continue, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with isolated showers hanging around. Mild morning lows with highs into the upper 60s.

