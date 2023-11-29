SkyView
Deputies: Man facing additional charges in connection with Lexington County murder investigation

Man arrested in connection with Lexington County murder investigation
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced a man has been arrested as a person of interest in connection with a murder investigation.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced a man has been arrested as a person of interest in connection with a murder investigation.

Deputies said Jesse Lou Gregory, 34, is facing additional charges in the shooting death of a man earlier this month.

Sheriff Jay Koon said “These charges are the result of our investigation into a body that was found Nov. 12 at the corner of Old Barnwell Road and White Knoll Way,” “Gregory was identified as a person of interest in that crime and arrested Nov. 13 and charged with desecrating human remains after investigators said he discarded the body of a shooting victim.”

According to officials, Gregory is accused of shooting Nicholas Kenneth Hendrix with a shotgun. “Gregor told detectives he shot Hendrix while the two of them were driving around in the Leesville area,” Koon said. “Hendrix’s injuries and evidence collected from the car is inconsistent with Gregory’s account of how things unfolded.”

Gregor is accused of stealing a car the day before he allegedly shot Hendrix said Koon, which resulted in a grand larceny charge. Gregory was apprehended in Aiken County with the vehicle.

“Before the sequence of events unfolded, we’ve confirmed Gregory failed to charge a GPS electronic ankle monitoring device properly he was required to wear as a condition of his bond from a previous charge,” Koon said.

Gregory has been charged with murder, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and circumventing an electronic monitoring device according to arrest warrants. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

