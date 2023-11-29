Coroner releases cause of death for human remains found in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office (SCCO) released more information about human remains found off of Cimmaron Road on Nov. 26 — including the cause of death.

According SCCO, the person — determined to be an African American man between 18 to 45 years old with a slim build — “suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.”

The person is believed to be about 5 feet 7.5-inches tall and weighs between 117 lbs. to 150 lbs. with a short or balding hair style and short facial hair.

Some dental work was done in the past, including a silver metal crown on one tooth and fillings on a few others, SCCO said.

Tattoos included:

“MURKCITY” on the upper right chest with a skull design under it

A lion’s head on the upper left chest

Left arm has a phrase believed to say “INHALE THE FUTURE, EXHALE THE PAST”

Right upper arm has a star design along with another design that was not legible and continues down the right forearm

Anyone who may know this person is urged to contact SCCO at (803) 436-2111 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000.

The Medical University of South Carolina conducted the autopsy in Charleston on Nov. 28.

