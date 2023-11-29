SkyView
Columbia principal uses flight to spark STEM interest in his students

By Sam Shapiro
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A principal from Richland County School District One is soaring to new heights in teaching his student about aviation and other STEM related fields.

The Principal of Watkins-Nance Elementary went above and beyond in trying to pique the interest of future pilots on Tuesday by flying a plane around the school.

“Just the idea (of having) someone from the school fly over I think just adds excitement, and we’re just proud and thankful for the opportunity,” said Reynard Jefferson, Principal of Watkins-Nance Elementary School.

Jefferson and his pilot, Tim Coolidge, took off from Eagle Aviation around noon and would eventually make their way over to the school. Students and teachers cheered him on as they watched the plane circle in the air.

“Aerospace has always been a high interest of mine,” Jefferson said. “Whatever I can do to spark that interest in these kids and help them to follow that; I’m all for it.

The experience is a Teacher Orientation Program (TOP) flight offered by the Civil Air Patrol. TOP flights allow educators to learn how to fly a plane and share what they’ve learned with students.

“They actually understand the aerodynamics; what it takes to fly an airplane, the coordination between the feet and the hands,” Coolidge said. “They get to experience the environment of flight.”

The purpose of the flight was to encourage students to take advantage of the school district’s BLAST magnet programs and get hands on experience in STEM related fields. The district said a grant from the U.S. Department of Education funds those programs.

Applications for students to enroll in Richland One’s magnet choice programs for the 2024-2025 school year will open on Dec. 11.

