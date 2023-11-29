SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Carolina Carillon Christmas Parade returns for 70th year in Columbia

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Carillon Parade is returning to kick start Christmas in Columbia for the 70th year.

The annual holiday tradition will march through the downtown area of Columbia at 9:45 a.m.

The parade starts at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Streets and will proceed down Sumter Street toward the University of South Carolina (USC) Horseshoe before ending on Senate Street.

WIS News 10 will begin live coverage of the parade at 10 a.m.

This year you can expect marching bands, drill teams, local churches, dozens of beautiful floats and, of course, Santa Claus!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Thomas
Florence man charged in $80,000 chicken heist in Sumter County
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced on state financial crime charges
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh sentenced in state financial crimes case
Body found at shuttered Motel 6 in Lexington County identified
Body found at shuttered Motel 6 in Lexington County identified
The South Carolina High School League hosts the 2023 State Football Championships Thursday...
4 Midlands high school football programs set to compete for state championship
Unknown person generic
Coroner releases cause of death for human remains found in Sumter County

Latest News

It’s “Giving Tuesday” an international effort to bring awareness to non-profits and to donate...
Soda City Live: Giving Tuesday - Flowers Ministries, Inc.
The Principal of Watkins-Nance Elementary went above and beyond in trying to pique the...
Columbia principal uses flight to spark STEM interest in his students
A principal from Richland County School District One is soaring to new heights in teaching his...
A principal from Richland County School District One is soaring to new heights in teaching his stude
The Carolina Carillon Parade is returning to kick start Christmas for the 70th year.
Carolina Carillon Christmas Parade returns for 70th year in Columbia