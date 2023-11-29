Carolina Carillon Christmas Parade returns for 70th year in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Carillon Parade is returning to kick start Christmas in Columbia for the 70th year.

The annual holiday tradition will march through the downtown area of Columbia at 9:45 a.m.

The parade starts at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Streets and will proceed down Sumter Street toward the University of South Carolina (USC) Horseshoe before ending on Senate Street.

WIS News 10 will begin live coverage of the parade at 10 a.m.

This year you can expect marching bands, drill teams, local churches, dozens of beautiful floats and, of course, Santa Claus!

