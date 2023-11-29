SkyView
Big Homie Lil Homie puts gifts under the tree for Midlands families

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas can be a stressful time for many families as they try to buy gifts for their loved ones.

However, a local organization, Big Homie Lil Homie, is bringing back one of its annual events that makes sure kids have something under the tree — Winter Fest on Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4646 Hard Scrabble Road.

The organization was able to giveaway more than 6,000 toys to families in need last year.

